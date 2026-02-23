Iran’s Supreme Leader assigns Larijani key role in case of war, assassination

Tehran: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has entrusted senior security official Ali Larijani with a central role in managing the country in case of an attack or assassination targeting the leadership, according to a report by the New York Times.

The newspaper, citing senior Iranian officials, Revolutionary Guards members and former diplomats, said Tehran has drawn up detailed contingency plans to ensure continuity of governance during a potential conflict or internal crisis.

These include naming multiple replacements for key military and political positions and allowing a trusted group to make decisions if communication with Khamenei is cut.

Senior officials have also been instructed to nominate replacements for their roles, while decision-making authority has been delegated to a close group of trusted associates if communication with Khamenei is disrupted.

Larijani’s growing role

Larijani, a veteran politician and former Revolutionary Guards commander, has become one of the most influential figures in Iran’s leadership. As secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, he is now handling major security and foreign policy issues.

According to the NYT, he is involved in nuclear talks with the United States, maintaining ties with regional partners such as Qatar and Oman and preparing the country for possible escalation. He has also played a key role in managing security during recent nationwide protests.

Although Larijani is not eligible to become the Supreme Leader because he is not a senior Shiite cleric, he is seen as a leading figure to manage the country during a crisis. Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and former president Hassan Rouhani are also considered possible interim leaders.

Why tensions are rising

The contingency planning comes amid growing tensions between Tehran and Washington over Iran’s nuclear programme, regional security and domestic unrest. The US has warned of possible military action if diplomatic efforts fail, while Iran has refused to halt uranium enrichment, insisting its nuclear activities are peaceful.

Military build-up in the region and previous strikes on Iranian targets have increased fears of escalation despite ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Security and military steps

Iran has raised its military alert level and carried out drills to prepare for possible conflict, the report said. Missile systems have been positioned as a deterrent and security forces are ready to control unrest in major cities if tensions escalate.

Some of these measures follow lessons from past attacks that exposed weaknesses in Iran’s command structure.

Outlook

Iran continues talks with the US while preparing for different scenarios. The leadership is focused on protecting the political system during any crisis, said Vali Nasr, an Iran expert at Johns Hopkins University.

Any direct conflict could have unpredictable results, warned Ali Vaez of the International Crisis Group, adding that Khamenei remains the central figure holding Iran’s political system together.