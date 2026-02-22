Iran will not bow to US pressure amid nuclear talks, says Pezeshkian

The remarks came after US President Donald Trump signalled that military options remained under consideration if talks do not lead to an agreement.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd February 2026 5:12 pm IST
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian speaks during a public address in Tehran.
Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian delivers a speech at a ceremony in Tehran.

Tehran: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Saturday, February 22, that Tehran would not bow down to pressure from the United States, as tensions rise over ongoing negotiations on Iran’s nuclear programme.

Speaking at a ceremony honouring Iran’s Paralympic athletes, Pezeshkian said the country would remain firm despite political and economic challenges. He warned that attempts to force Iran into concessions through threats or intimidation would fail and called for unity to confront external pressure.

US warnings heighten tensions

The remarks came after US President Donald Trump signalled that military options remained under consideration if talks do not lead to an agreement. He has warned that Iran must reach a deal within a short timeframe or face serious consequences, raising concerns about possible escalation.

Add as a preferred source on Google

Washington has also strengthened its military presence in the Middle East, deploying aircraft carriers, fighter jets and naval assets. Officials say the buildup is intended to increase pressure on Tehran while deterring further regional instability.

Indirect talks in Oman and Geneva

Iran and the United States resumed indirect negotiations earlier this month in Oman, followed by a second round of discussions in Geneva on Tuesday, February 17. Although both sides described the meetings as constructive, significant differences remain over key issues.

Tehran maintains that its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes and within the framework of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. Washington, however, is seeking stricter curbs on uranium enrichment and broader monitoring mechanisms.

MS Admissions 2026-27

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Friday, February 20, that a diplomatic solution remains possible. He indicated that Iran was preparing a draft proposal to present to the United States in the coming days.

Background

Tensions between the two countries have remained high since June 2025, when the United States carried out airstrikes on key Iranian nuclear facilities, including Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan, in an escalation linked to the wider Iran-Israel conflict. The strikes also heightened security concerns across the Gulf, including in Qatar and other regional states hosting US military bases.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd February 2026 5:12 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
Back to top button