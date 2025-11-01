Andhra temple stampede: Atleast 7 devotees dead

The exact number of deaths and injuries is yet to be confirmed by authorities.

Chaos amid a stampede at temple in Andhra Pradesh
Hyderabad: At least seven people were killed and two others injured at a temple stampede here in Srikakulam district on Saturday, said a police official.

The stampede occurred at Venkateswara temple in Kasibugga at around 11.30 am, and “Seven persons died and two others were injured,” Kasibugga sub-division in-charge DSP Lakshman Rao told PTI.

Reacting to the incident, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, in a post on X, said, “The stampede at Kasibugga Venkateswara temple in Srikakulam district anguished me. It is very sad that devotees have died in this unfortunate incident. I convey my deepest sympathies to the families of the victims,” said.

He also said that he directed officials to ensure better treatment for the injured persons and added that he instructed the authorities and local leaders to monitor the relief work at the stampede site.

