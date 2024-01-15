Several flights diverted to Hyderabad Airport as fog blankets north India

Hyderabad: As northern parts of the country woke up to foggy conditions, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad (RGIA) opened its doors to flights for on Monday, January 15. Several flights were delayed, diverted and cancelled across the country including at least 40 flights from the national capital of Delhi.

Three international flights were among the seven that landed at the Hyderabad airport, reported The Hindu.

The diversions included four flights from Kolkata’s Netaji Subhas Chandra International Airport, two from Chennai International Airport, and one from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Three flights from Bengaluru, scheduled to land at Kolkata’s Netaji Subhas Chandra International Airport, were among the four to be diverted to the Hyderabad Airport. Vistara Air from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, headed for Kolkata, also landed here.

Two International flights, from Singapore and London, heading towards Chennai Airport were also halted at Hyderabad. Egypt Air’s flight MS 973 from Cairo International Airport to Delhi was also rerouted and landed here.

DGCA to ensure better communications in case of flight delays

To mitigate the situation in the near future, the DGCA will issue an SOP for airlines on better communication and facilitation of passengers to minimise discomfort in view of flight cancellations and delays due to adverse weather.

“It is my earnest request to all travellers to bear with us during this difficult period. All stakeholders are trying their best to minimize passenger inconvenience. Incidences of unruly behaviour amidst this are unacceptable, and will be dealt with strongly in line with the existing legal provisions,” Scindia said in a post on ‘X’.

“I would like to assure everyone that all stakeholders are working round the clock to minimise the fog-related impact,” the minister further wrote.