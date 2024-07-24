Several INDIA bloc members back Jagan’s protest in Delhi; TDP calls it ‘drama’

New Delhi: YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s protest in Delhi against alleged political violence in Andhra Pradesh drew support from unlikely quarters Wednesday, with several INDIA bloc members and AIADMK leaders expressing solidarity.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which is in power in the state and a constituent of the NDA government at the Centre, dismissed the YSR Congress Party’s allegations as “fake drama.”

Reddy’s protest at the Jantar Mantar area here is against what he dubbed a “worsening law-and-order situation” in Andhra Pradesh following the recent elections.

Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav, Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Sanjay Raut and Priyanka Chaturvedi, the TMC’s Nadimul Haq, and the AIADMK’s M Thambidurai were among those who condemned the alleged attacks on YSRCP workers in Andhra Pradesh.

“I would not have known the truth had I not seen the photographs and videos. Those in power should maintain simplicity, listen to others, and not take their lives,” Yadav said.

Raut called for an independent investigation, saying, “A special team should be sent to AP to conduct an independent inquiry into the brutal attacks on opposition party workers.”

#WATCH | Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut joins Former Andhra Pradesh CM and YSRCP President Jagan Mohan Reddy at YSRCP's protest against Andhra Pradesh govt at Jantar Mantar in Delhi pic.twitter.com/sBQCROnOB5 — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2024

Thambidurai drew parallels with the situation in Tamil Nadu and claimed, “For 200 days, 595 people were killed in TN. That is the law-and-order situation out there. This kind of atrocity is taking place.”

Many people have died due to the DMK’s atrocities in Tamil Nadu, he said, adding, “We are requesting the central government to take action. This kind of atrocity, be it in AP or TN, should be stopped.”

Several leaders, including Haq and Chaturvedi, urged the governor of Andhra Pradesh and the Supreme Court to take note of the matter.

VIDEO | "We stand before this country and question whether democracy is prevalent or not in the state of Andhra Pradesh. Today in Andhra Pradesh you have a scenario where equitable justice is denied and the democracy is limping," says YSR Congress President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy… pic.twitter.com/14DpBLbDiQ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 24, 2024

In response, TDP MPs held a press conference and accused Reddy of “diversion politics.”.

Party MP B Nagaraju said, “Jagan has come to Delhi to do diversion politics. The Jagan government was engaged in targeted violence against TDP members during its tenure.”

He also urged Reddy to raise the issues in the Andhra Pradesh assembly instead of protesting in Delhi.

Byreddy Shabari, another TDP MP, questioned the timing of the protest during the Parliament session, saying, “In such a situation during Budget, is he sane to hold a protest? He never held any protest here; he always came to save his members involved in criminal activities.”

TDP MP D Prasad Rao countered Reddy’s claims and asserted, “What Jagan is saying is all false. No such violence has happened.”

He also accused the previous YSRCP government of presiding over “thousands of murders and rapes” during its tenure.

As political tensions escalated, TDP MP Appala Naidu Kalisetti urged Reddy to “work constructively as the opposition leader and give suggestions and discuss in the assembly for the development of the state.”

The YSRCP, which is not a member of the opposition India bloc, had previously maintained issue-based support for the Modi government.