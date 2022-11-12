Several unfulfilled TRS promises hurting Gulf workers: Congress

Hyderabad: A senior member of the Congress and the head of the TPCC Campaign Committee, Madhu Yaskhi, charged the Telangana administration with harming the interests of Telangana workers in the Gulf by failing to establish an NRI wing as promised.

Yaskhi claimed that after making several promises to Telangana residents in the Gulf during the agitation and after joining the administration, nothing has been carried out.

He said that while the Qatari government had deported over 25,000 Telangana employees, no action had been done to protect their rights. He said that the Gulf employees had to return to Telangana with little chance of living because the Telangana administration had already cancelled their Ration Cards.

The former Congress member claimed that Telangana could only take pride in having established a liquor state with the greatest alcohol sales and largest revenue source during the previous eight years. State politicians are allegedly involved in the liquor scandal in Delhi, and even the alcohol is said to belong to those with ties to the ruling party.

Regarding the performance of the Congress in Munugode, he claimed that while everyone put in a lot of effort, the ongoing electoral defeats were demoralising. The party needed to take a close look at its performance and determine why, despite opposing the administration, it was failing to win over enough voters. He asserted that Priyanka Gandhi will likely get more involved in Telangana matters in the near future.

In response to a question, he stated that the Telangana government was indeed tapping the phones of opposition parties and advised the Governor to contact the Home Ministry if she had any suspicions about her phone being tapped.

