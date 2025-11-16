Severe cold wave sweeps Telangana, Hyderabad witnesses biting chill

Hyderabad: Winter chill has gripped Telangana with temperatures plummeting across all districts over the weekend. According to the Telangana State Development and Planning Society (TSDPS), minimum temperatures dropped below 10°C in several northern and western districts, signalling the peak phase of the ongoing cold wave.

Lowest temperature recorded in Asifabad

Sirpur in Kumurambheem–Asifabad district recorded the state’s lowest temperature at 7.4°C, followed by Kohir in Sangareddy at 8.1°C. Even Hyderabad experienced a sharp fall, with 10°C recorded at the HCU station in Serilingampally on Sunday morning.

Weather officials indicated that the next two nights are likely to witness the coldest spell of the season, particularly in western Telangana, where temperatures may dip further to 6–7°C. Parts of Hyderabad are also expected to record minimums between 8°C and 10°C.

In contrast, relatively higher readings of around 15°C were observed only in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Wanaparthy, Khammam, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts. Most other regions continue to reel under single-digit minimums, pointing to an intensified cold wave pattern.