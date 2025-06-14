Sewage flows outside Cafe Bahar, raising health concerns for diners

Hyderabad: On Saturday morning, June 14, despite the overflow, business continued as usual at Cafe Bahar and nearby tea stalls. Patrons were seen enjoying their meals and beverages, seemingly unaware of the potential contamination risks.

Workers from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) were deployed with air-tech machines to address the issue. However, locals described the clean-up as a temporary fix.

Roughly 100 metres from Cafe Bahar, in front of Hotel Central Park, a tea stall worker was seen pushing the overflow back into a manhole. After the task, he reportedly rinsed his equipment at a nearby water filter used by customers.

Residents and business owners in the area say this has become a recurring issue, particularly during the monsoon season.

“This has become an everyday headache. The workers come, remove the silt, clear sewage blocks and leave. Then the problem repeats,” a Cafe Bahar staff member told Siasat.com.

HMWS&SB lineman Rajaiah, who was supervising the clean-up, attributed the problem to waste discharge from the cafe . “We have told them several times to install a chamber to prevent solid waste from entering the sewerage lines, but they haven’t complied,” he said.

In response, Cafe Bahar staff said the establishment is located at a low-lying point, where sewage from upstream tends to accumulate.

While both parties cite different causes, officials agree that the existing drainage infrastructure is inadequate for the area’s growing population. Rajaiah noted that a larger-diameter pipeline is needed to manage the volume of sewage, particularly during heavy rainfall.

HMWS&SB workers continued efforts to clear the blockage by noon, but concerns remain over hygiene and the risk of contamination due to recurring sewage overflows.