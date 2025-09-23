Sewer trunk collapses 20 feet in Hyderabad; repairs underway

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) managing director Ashok Reddy on Tuesday inspected the emergency repair works of a sewer trunk main pipeline at Vanasthalipuram, after it collapsed 20 feet below the surface, affecting multiple colonies.

The sewer trunk originally built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) around 25 years ago was handed over to HMWSSB in 2021.

MD Reddy met with the officials as he asked for swift action to be taken with the repairs, and directed them to identify the manholes related to the trunk main that were buried in the road.

Additionally, he instructed officials to inspect the vulnerable areas in advance to prevent similar issues in the future. While addressing the sewage problems near the Gurranguda Reserve Forest Highway Crossing, he reviewed locations where rainwater mixed with sewage during the monsoon. He urged the authorities to take up the issue immediately.

Reddy further emphasised the importance of coordination among O&M, Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) and project officials while preparing pipeline plans so that the sewage does not reach Musi directly and is diverted to the local STP and treated.