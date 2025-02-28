Sewing machines, financial aid: Telangana govt’s push for minorities

State government has allocated Rs 25 crore for self-employment programs for minorities.

Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th February 2025 3:02 pm IST
Hyderabad: Telangana Minority Finance Corporation Chairman Abdullah Kotwal announced that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will inaugurate a sewing machine distribution scheme for minority women on March 2 in Wanaparthy.

The state government has allocated Rs.25 crore for self-employment programs for minorities. Under this initiative, 5,000 individuals will receive Rs.50,000 each. Abdullah Kotwal told Siasat News that the Congress government is committed to the welfare and development of minorities.

A total of 40,000 sewing machines will be distributed under the scheme. In the first phase, 11,000 machines will be given to beneficiaries in districts where the election code of conduct is not in effect. The remaining 29,000 will be distributed after the election restrictions are lifted.

Kotwal also mentioned that Rs.5 crore has been separately allocated to support employment opportunities for nomadic and other minority groups. A special plan for this will be prepared in March.

The Minority Finance Corporation is providing free training for minority youth in various courses to enhance their job prospects. The selection of beneficiaries will be done online in a transparent manner, ensuring no involvement of middlemen.

