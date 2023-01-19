Sex racket found running opposite police station in Bihar’s Sitamarhi

Patna: A flesh trade racket running in front of women police station in Bihar’s Sitamarhi was busted on Thursday and five women and the house owner arrested, police said.

The district police received a tip-off from a Delhi-based NGO called GBI, whose officials contacted Sitamarhi’s Superintendent of Police.

The SP immediately constituted a raiding team headed by DSP, HQ, Rakesh Ranjan. He, along with a team of women police station, made a plan and a NGO member was sent in the house posing as a decoy customer.

“The NGO employee, posing as a customer, went there and cracked the deal with the house owner. Then, he signalled to us that the sex racket was running in the house, so we raided there with a women police team,” Ranjan said.

“We have arrested 5 women in the house who were involved in flesh trade. Besides them, we have also arrested the house owner named Mohammad Insha. The raiding team also seized objectionable items including some condoms and medicines from the house,” Ranjan said.