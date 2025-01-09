Sexual assault videos case: Karnataka HC stalls framing of charges against Revanna

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday, January 9, issued directions to stall the process of framing of charges against Prajwal Revanna, the former JD(S) MP and grandson of former Prime Minister, HD Deve Gowda in the sensational sexual assault video case.

The bench headed by Justice M Nagaprasanna has passed the order in this regard and issued directions to the lower court not to frame charges against accused Prajwal, who is lodged in the Bengaluru Central Jail, till January 16. Earlier, the date for framing of charges against him was fixed as January 13.

The bench passed the order while looking into the petition submitted by Prajwal Revanna in this regard. However, it has directed the trial court to continue the hearing of the case until January 16.

Prajwal Revanna in his petition submitted his request for documents and electronic evidence in the form of photos and videos collected from his driver. The driver had allegedly copied the private videos and photos from Prajwal Revanna’s personal cellphone.

Additional Special Public Prosecutor BN Jagadeesha submitted to the High Court that pen drives and DVDs have already been provided to Prajwal Revanna and he is further demanding the entire data and content which was found in the phone.

He further argued that the submission had been made by Prajwal Revanna with the intention to delay the trial. Prajwal Revanna’s counsel submitted that he was not provided with all reports.

The bench in turn questioned why the content is needed as the privacy of several women is involved.

The prosecution has charged Prajwal Revanna under Sections 354 (A) (sexual harassment), 354 (B) (assault or use of criminal force on a woman with an intent to disrobe her), 354 (C) (act of watching or capturing a woman’s image while she is engaging in a private act), 376 (2) (N) (aggravated form of rape committed by police officers and other public servants in charge, repeatedly raping same woman), 376 (2) (K) (being in position of control or dominance over a woman, committing rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the IPC and Section 66 (E) of the IT Act.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the sexual assault video case involving Prajwal Revanna submitted the 1,691-page charge sheet to the Special Court for MLAs/MPs.

The charge sheet had mentioned that the victim was raped at gunpoint. The video was made of the rape incident and the victim was repeatedly sexually assaulted threatening her of making her videos public. It is also mentioned that the victim had not dared to lodge a complaint out of fear.