Sexual harassment accused WFI chief’s ‘show of strength’ rally ‘denied permit’

Ayodhya: The Ayodhya district administration has denied permission to BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to hold a rally here on June 5, an official said on Friday.

Singh, the BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, has been accused of sexually abusing female grapplers.

Circle Officer (Ayodhya) SP Gautam said in view of other programmes scheduled on World Environment Day on June 5, the permission sought by BJP councillor Chamela Devi on behalf of Singh, and his supporters, has been denied.

Singh announced the rally that was scheduled for Monday and stated that he would address the public with the “blessings of sadhus”. This was perceived as a move to display his strength amid the accusations levelled by women wrestlers.

Singh, in a Facebook post, said he has postponed the ‘Jan Chetna Maharally’ at the Ram Katha Park for “a few days” due to the ongoing police probe into the wrestlers’ allegation against him. The post over the postponement of the program came after details of the FIRs against him surfaced detailing the accusations levelled against him.

Prominent wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, have been holding protests since April 23 accusing Singh of sexual exploitation.

Singh is the BJP MP from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh.