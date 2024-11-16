Sexual harassment allegations against police: SC/ST Commission to visit Lagcherla

Hyderabad: SC/ST Commission chairman Bakki Venkataiah has assured strict action against those responsible for the alleged police excesses against Lambada and Dalit women during the police investigation, after Vikarabad district collector and other high-ranking government officials were attacked on Monday, November 11, when a public hearing on the proposed Pharma City was happening in Lagcherla village of Kodangal constituency.

A group of Lambada women, accompanied by BRS leaders lodged a complaint with SC/ST commission on Saturday, alleging that under the pretext of arresting farmer protesters, police barged into their homes at midnight, verbally abused women, and subjected them to sexual harassment.

Recounting their experiences, the victims demanded immediate registration of SC/ST atrocity and rape cases against the accused police officers.

Bakki Venkataiah assured the victims that the commission would soon visit Lagcherla to investigate the matter. He reiterated the commission’s commitment to protecting SC/ST communities and ensuring justice for the victims.

Speaking with the media after filing the complaint, MLC Satyavathi Rathod alleged that the police atrocities in Lagcherla were a glaring example of chief minister A Revanth Reddy’s oppressive governance.

She accused him of forcibly acquiring tribal lands for a pharma company, by displaying “arrogance and disregard for their rights.”

She demanded that all false cases foisted against innocent farmers be withdrawn immediately, and urged the state government to allow tribals to live peacefully.

BRS leader RS Praveen Kumar stated that the real victims of the Lagcherla incident were SC/ST women and not government officials.

He criticised the police for acting indecently towards the women and called for a thorough investigation into the allegations and swift justice for the victims.