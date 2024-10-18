SFDA represents Saudi Arabia at int’l conference on drug regulation in India

Dr Hisham S Aljadhey, CEO of the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA), led Saudi Arabia’s delegation at the 19th annual meeting of the International Conference of Drug Regulatory Authorities (ICDRA), held in New Delhi, India.

This significant event, held from Monday, October 14, to Friday, October 18, was inaugurated by Indian Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The conference, titled “Smart Regulation: Providing Quality-Assured Medical Products for All,” discussed regulatory reforms, safety of medical products, and innovative technology regulation.

Dr Aljadhey emphasized the significance of international collaboration in ensuring safety, efficacy, and quality of medical products. He hoped that ‘Smart Regulation’ would lead to innovative solutions and improved healthcare outcomes.

The SFDA’s participation in this crucial meeting signifies the Kingdom’s commitment to international regulatory cooperation, strategic planning exchange, and prioritizing drug and vaccine regulation.

SFDA CEO, Indian commerce minister discuss enhancing cooperation

On the sidelines of the 19th ICDRA in New Delhi, Dr Aljadhey met with Indian Minister of Industry and Commerce Piyush Goyal on Friday, October 18.

According to SPA, the meeting aimed to enhance cooperation in food, medicine, medical devices, and supplies by discussing potential collaboration between Indian companies and the SFDA.

Dr Aljadhey emphasized the importance of cooperation with India in aligning regulatory frameworks with international standards for global pharmaceutical safety, efficacy, and quality.