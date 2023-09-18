SFIO arrests Hyderabad CA in demonetisation fraud case

The officials have arrested have arrested Nalin Prabhat Panchal, a Chartered Accountant, for failing to honour the summons issued in connection with the prosecution of Nityank Infrapower & Multiventures Private Limited. 

New Delhi: Officials of the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), Ministry of Corporate Affairs, in collaboration with the Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, have arrested Nalin Prabhat Panchal, a Chartered Accountant, for failing to honour the summons issued in connection with the prosecution of Nityank Infrapower & Multiventures Private Limited. 

A senior official said the SFIO officers carried out an investigation into the affairs of the firm for its role during the demonetisation period and launched prosecution proceedings against Nityank Infrapower & Multiventures Private Limited and individuals before a Special Court in Hyderabad.

Panchal had failed to appear before the Special Court at Hyderabad despite summons being issued to him. After his arrest, Panchal was produced before the Special Court on September 13 and has been remanded in judicial custody.

