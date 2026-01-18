Shaaban moon not seen in Saudi Arabia: When will Ramzan 2026 Begin?

Shaaban, the eighth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, serves as a period of spiritual preparation for Muslims ahead of Ramzan.

A thin crescent moon visible against a dark evening sky, marking the lunar phase used for Islamic month observations.
A crescent moon appears in the evening sky, traditionally observed to mark the beginning of a new month in the Islamic calendar.

Riyadh: The crescent moon, which marks the beginning of Shaaban 1447 AH-2026, was not sighted in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, January 18. As a result, Monday, January 19, will be observed as the last day of the seventh month of the Islamic calendar— Rajab.

Saudi Arabia’s official moon-sighting committees, operating across various observatories in the Kingdom, reported that the crescent was not visible despite clear observation efforts.

Based on astronomical calculations, Ramzan in 2026 is expected to begin in mid-February. However, the official start will be confirmed closer to the time, in line with the Kingdom’s moon-sighting tradition

What is Ramzan?

Ramzan is the ninth and holiest month in Islam, commemorating the revelation of the Holy Quran to Prophet Muhammad. During this month, Muslims observe fasting from dawn to dusk, abstaining from food, drink and other physical needs, while dedicating themselves to prayer, charity, self-discipline and spiritual growth.

