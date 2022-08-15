Shaadi Mubarak: 580 cheques were distributed in Chandrayangutta

Hyderabad: The Chandrayangutta MLA Akbarudin Owaisi on Sunday distributed 580 cheques amounting to Rs.5,80,67,000 under the Shaadi Mubarak scheme for the marriage of poor girls.

During the past 8 years, a total of Rs.208 cr were disbursed for the marriage of 26,374 girls which is a record of sorts, the MLA said.

Speaking on the occasion the MLA said that due to the efforts of MIM Shaadi Mubarak scheme was launched along with Kalyana Laxmi Scheme. More than 2 lakhs families benefited from this scheme till now, Owaisi said.

The Government of Telangana had launched Telangana Shaadi Mubarak Scheme to provide financial assistance of Rs 100116 for the marriage of poor girls.

In order to take benefit of this scheme, the family income of the applicant must be Rs 2 lakh or less. The applicants are required to update the bank account details of the bride’s mother for verification purposes.