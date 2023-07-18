Shabbir Ali questions govt’s sincerity on Metro Rail connectivity to Old City

Hyderabad: Congress senior leader and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Political Affairs Committee (PAC) Convener, Mohammed Ali Shabbir, has raised doubts about the BRS government’s sincerity in delivering Metro Rail connectivity to the Old City of Hyderabad.

In a media statement on Monday, Shabbir Ali expressed concerns that the issuance of land acquisition notices within a month was a strategic move by the government to delay the project until the Assembly elections to potentially benefit its ally, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

Shabbir Ali emphasized that the State Government had allocated Rs 500 crore twice in the annual budgets for Metro Rail connectivity in the Old City. However, he pointed out the absence of any signed agreement between the government and the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL). He also questioned how the HMRL could commence construction without a Detailed Project Report and proper financial disclosure. Despite an estimated cost exceeding Rs 2,000 crore, the HMRL had been suggesting completion within the allocated Rs 500 crore.

Additionally, he revealed that the Finance Department had not released the allocated funds to the HMRL. Despite this, the BRS Government compelled the HMRL to issue a statement announcing the project’s commencement, as alleged by Shabbir Ali.

He highlighted that the previous Congress Government initially approved a 72-km phase-1 metro project, encompassing a corridor connecting MGBS-Imlibun to Falaknuma, a 5.5 km stretch on the green line. However, the BRS government paused the Old City corridor’s progress while completing the remaining 67 km and commencing operations.

Ali questioned as to why the BRS government waited until the election period to issue notices for land acquisition if it genuinely intended to bring Metro Rail connectivity to the Old City. He also underscored that the State Government had taken no action in the past nine years to address the various issues causing the delay, including property acquisition and demands for a route alignment change.