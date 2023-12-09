Shah Rukh, Akshay, Ajay issued notice in gutka ad case: Allahabad HC told

On Friday, Deputy Solicitor General SB Pandey informed the High Court that the Centre had issued show cause notices to Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ajay Devgn.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 10th December 2023 12:00 am IST
Akshay's 'Ram Setu' makes Rs 35 cr, Ajay's 'Thank God' Rs 18 cr since Oct 25
Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn (Twitter)

Lucknow: The central government, responding to a contempt petition, informed the Lucknow bench of Allahabad Court that it has issued notices to actors Akshay Kumar, Shahrukh Khan, and Ajay Devgn in connection with advertisements they do for gutka companies.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The Centre’s counsel informed the High Court on Friday that the same issue was also being heard by the Supreme Court and as such the instant petition should be dismissed.

Also Read
Delhi HC upholds ban on gutka, pan masala for public health reasons

After hearing the submission, the bench fixed the hearing for May 9, 2024.

MS Education Academy

A bench of justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan had earlier directed the central government to decide the representation of the petitioner, who had originally contended that action should be taken against the actors and dignitaries who were given high profile awards but were advertising for gutka companies.

The representation was made to the government on October 22 but no action was taken in the matter, the petitioner argued.

Thereafter, hearing the contempt petition, the high court had issued notice to the Cabinet Secretary of the central government.

On Friday, Deputy Solicitor General SB Pandey informed the High Court that the Centre had issued show cause notices to Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ajay Devgn.

The court was also informed that Amitabh Bachchan had sent a legal notice to a gutka company, which was showing his advertisement despite the fact that he had already cancelled his contract with it.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 10th December 2023 12:00 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button