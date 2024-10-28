Shah Rukh and Salman’s Karan Arjun returns to theatres after 29 years

Mumbai: The legendary Bollywood movie Karan Arjun, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, is set to hit theatres again on November 22, 2024. Directed by Rakesh Roshan, this 1995 hit is loved for its story of brotherhood, revenge, and reincarnation. Now, after nearly three decades, fans will have a chance to enjoy it on the big screen once more.

Salman Khan Shares the Exciting News

Salman Khan shared the news with fans on Instagram, quoting the iconic line, “Raakhi ji ne sahi kaha tha film mein ki mere Karan Arjun aayenge …November 22 ko duniya bhar ke cinema gharon mein!” Director Rakesh Roshan also teased the re-release on social media, creating excitement among fans worldwide.

Interestingly, Salman wasn’t the first choice for his role. Initially, director Rakesh Roshan wanted Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn as the leads. Due to creative disagreements, both actors backed out. Later, Roshan approached Salman and Aamir Khan, but Aamir couldn’t adjust his schedule, allowing Shah Rukh and Salman to come together for this iconic film.

A Special Return for Fans

For fans, Karan Arjun holds a special place with its classic story and Shah Rukh-Salman pairing. This re-release will let longtime fans relive those iconic scenes and introduce the story to a new generation.

Cinema was never the same again… When Karan Arjun came together on the big screen for the first time ever. Re- live the reincarnation of Karan Arjun in theatres worldwide from 22nd November 2024! .@RakeshRoshan_N #RajeshRoshan @BeingSalmanKhan @iamsrk @itsKajolD… pic.twitter.com/PopmUdeLCM — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) October 28, 2024

Mark your calendar for November 22, 2024, to enjoy the magic of Karan Arjun on the big screen, bringing back a classic Bollywood experience that many cherish.