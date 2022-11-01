Shah Rukh Khan aka Raj is arriving in Hyderabad!

Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan is not just a name, it’s an emotion to millions. He will always be the quintessential ‘King of Romance’. In his 3 decades of career, SRK has given a plethora of films to his massive fan base to cherish — from romance to comedy, family drama to romantic comedy, sports drama etc. He forayed in Bollywood with 1992 release ‘Deewana’ which also starred late actress Divya Bharti and late Rishi Kapoor in main roles.

Shah Rukh Khan will be celebrating his 57th birthday tomorrow on November 2. To mark the legend’s birthday, the production house Yash Raj Films has decided to re-release SRK’s iconic film DDLJ in multiple theatres across India. The special screening will be held in different PVRs, Inox movies, and Cinepolis India on 2nd November.

In Hyderabad, DDJL will be re-released in four theatres, according to Book My Show — Cinepolis (Mantra Mall Attapur), Cinepolis (Sudha Cinemas, Hyderabad), INOX (GVK One, Banjara Hills) and PVR (Next Galleria Mall, Panjagutta). Check out the timings and ticket prices here.

DDLJ starring Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan was released in 1995. A love story woven by Raj and Simran is unforgettable and still fresh in our minds.

We wish Shah Rukh Khan, a very Happy Birthday!