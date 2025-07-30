Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been in the news over the past few days following reports of an injury on the sets of his upcoming film King. According to earlier updates, SRK suffered an arm injury while filming a high-octane sequence and has taken a temporary break from work.

It was also reported that the actor flew to the United States for treatment and is currently recuperating there.

Amid this, a video is surfacing online allegedly showing Shah Rukh Khan leaving his hotel in the US and reportedly rushing to the hospital.

The clip, recorded by a fan three days ago, shows SRK in the car leaving hotel amid heavy security. The user who posted the video wrote, “Just got a video (taken three days ago) of @iamsrk heading to the hospital for his broken arm surgery. SRK came out of the hotel visibly injured, says the guy who recorded the video. Take care of yourself Baadshah and our prayers are with you.”

Just got a video ( the video is taken three days ago ) of @iamsrk heads to the hospital for his broken arm surgery. SRK came out the hotel visibly injured says the guy who recorded the video , take care of yourself Baadshah and our prayers are with you. pic.twitter.com/qarD7vACbV — Asma (@asmasun01) July 30, 2025

Recently, rumours were also rife that Shah Rukh Khan had suffered a heart stroke. However, a source close to the superstar clarified the truth in an exclusive conversation with Siasat.com.

“Those reports about a heart stroke are completely baseless and false. Shah Rukh is doing fine,” the source confirmed, putting all speculation to rest.

Coming back to King, the much-awaited action thriller is being directed by Siddharth Anand. The film features Shah Rukh Khan alongside his daughter Suhana Khan and seasoned actor Saurabh Shukla. Buzz also hints at a stellar ensemble including Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Raghav Juyal, and Anil Kapoor, although an official cast announcement is yet to be made.