Shah Rukh Khan, Allu Arjun likely to share screen for 1st time

Mumbai: It’s always a treat to watch two big superstars together on the big screen, and when the combo is a North and South powerhouse, the magic is simply next level! And now, if the latest buzz is to be believed, we might just witness something spectacular, Shah Rukh Khan and Allu Arjun likely to come together for the first time!

Allu Arjun in Pathaan 2?

Rumors are strong that King Khan and Bunny will lock horns in Pathaan 2! Reports suggest that the Pushpa star has been approached to play a negative role in the much-anticipated sequel to SRK’s 2023 blockbuster Pathaan. The first film, which featured Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, was a massive success, and it looks like the makers want to make the sequel even bigger and better!

As soon as this news hit the internet, fans couldn’t keep calm, flooding social media with excitement and reactions. However, there is no official confirmation yet regarding the script or casting. Until the makers make an official announcement, all we can do is wait and hope for this epic face-off to become a reality!

