Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri posed with kids for another blockbuster frame, fan calls it ‘Hamari Pathaan family’

Mumbai: Gauri Khan treated her fans on Tuesday to a super-exclusive fam-jam frame, that made a way into her book, “My Life In Design.”

“My coffee table book, #MyLifeInDesign, now available in stores,” Gauri wrote in the caption.

The frame shows Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan and Abram all twinning in black leather jackets. While Gauri and Suhana ramped up their glamour meter with white tops and black leather pants. They all posed in the lavish drawing room of Mannat.

Manish Malhotra, Zoya Akhtar, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavna Pandey, Anaita Shroff Adajania showered love on Gauri’s post.

A fan wrote, “World’s no1 beautiful family.” Another one wrote, “Hamari Pathaan family.”

This is not the first time that Gauri lets the door of Mannat open to the world.

Earlier she also shared a family picture with the caption, “Family is what makes a home…

Excited for the @penguinindia coffee table book… comingsoon. #GauriKhanDesigns #MyLifeInDesign”

A fan page of Shah Rukh Khan has also shared some unseen pictures. In one frame, Suhana Khan and Shah Rukh were posing for the camera as they sat opposite each other.

In another frame, the ‘Pathaan’ family was dressed in white and blue outfits. The men of the family teamed up a white shirt with a blue denim jacket. Sushana and Aryan were looking at Abram, while the youngest member stole the limelight with his cutest smile.

Reportedly, Shah Rukh first met Gauri in 1984, when he was all of 18. Gauri was just 14 at the time. He bumped into her at a party where she was dancing with her friend. After Gauri spoke to him for ‘more than three seconds’, he felt ‘encouraged’ and wanted to date Gauri.

After dating for a couple of years, the two tied the knot on October 25, 1991.

Six years after their wedding, Gauri and Shah Rukh welcomed their first son, Aryan Khan. Shah Rukh and Gauri’s daughter Suhana Khan was born in 2000, while their youngest, son AbRam Khan, was born in 2013, via surrogacy.

Apart from interior design commitments, Gauri also made a special appearance in the two seasons of the Netflix original series ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.”