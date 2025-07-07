Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka may reunite in Don 3 with Ranveer Singh

Hyderabad: The Don movie series has been one of the most popular action thrillers in Bollywood. It started with Amitabh Bachchan in 1978, where he played the role of a smart and fearless criminal named Don. Years later, the franchise was brought back by Farhan Akhtar with Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011) became huge hits, and SRK’s stylish and powerful performance won hearts all over again.

Now, after a long break, the makers have announced a new Don – Ranveer Singh. From the moment this was announced, fans started talking non-stop. Some were excited, others were unsure. But one thing is clear – Don 3 has created a lot of buzz and people are waiting to see how Ranveer performs in this legendary role.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Special Appearance

The biggest surprise in Don 3 could be a special cameo by Shah Rukh Khan. According to reports, Farhan Akhtar met SRK and told him about an important short role in the film. Even though SRK is busy with his movie King, he agreed to be part of Don 3. His appearance will be short, but very important to the story. This will also be the first time SRK and Ranveer share screen space, making it a very special moment for fans.

Shooting to Begin in January 2026

The shooting for Don 3 is finally set to begin in January 2026. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar, just like the earlier two movies. He had some delays because of his acting work in another movie, but now things are ready. Ranveer has also been training hard, especially in martial arts, to prepare for the action-packed role. The film is expected to release by December 2026. While the lead actress is not officially confirmed, names like Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, and Sharvari Wagh are being discussed.