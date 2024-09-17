Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan likely to star new web series!

Mumbai: Bollywood’s biggest superstars, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, are set to reunite on screen once again, but this time not in a movie. The iconic duo, known for setting the screen ablaze whenever they appear together, may feature in Aryan Khan’s upcoming web series, Stardom. Fans are buzzing with excitement over this much-anticipated collaboration.

Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, is making his directorial debut with Stardom, a six-episode series that delves into the lives and struggles of Bollywood stars. The series is said to be a mix of drama, comedy, and entertainment, offering a unique behind-the-scenes look at the challenges faced by actors in the entertainment industry.

Latest update has it that Aryan Khan has already approached Salman Khan for a cameo appearance in one of the episodes. Salman, who is fond of Aryan and has been close to the Khan family for years, has reportedly completed filming his part for the show. While the details of Shah Rukh Khan’s involvement are still under wraps, fans are eagerly awaiting confirmation.

This is not the first time Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have come together on screen. Their past collaborations, including Karan Arjun, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, have been fan favorites. More recently, they shared the screen in blockbuster films like Pathaan and Tiger 3, much to the delight of audiences.

The prospect of seeing the two Khans together again, especially under Aryan Khan’s direction, has sent waves of excitement across social media. Aryan’s series Stardom also stars Mona Singh in a lead role.

Fans are also eager to see how Stardom will explore the highs and lows of Bollywood, and how Aryan Khan’s fresh directorial style will shine through. With Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan rumored to appear together once again, Stardom is already shaping up to be a major hit!