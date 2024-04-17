Shah Rukh Khan breaks down in stadium, here’s why

Mumbai: No one is quite like Shah Rukh Khan. The Badshah of Bollywood continues to be an icon in India with his acting talent, charm, down-to-earth nature, and charisma. But there’s more to Khan than just being a film star: he’s also a huge cricket fan who owns the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

On April 16, 2024, something truly extraordinary match happened at Eden Gardens. In what can only be described as a nerve-wracking match, KKR took on Rajasthan Royals (RR) – and kept fans enthralled from start to finish. The atmosphere was electric: with so much at stake, emotions ran high throughout.

Shah Rukh Khan, who was present in the stands for the entire game, enthusiastically supported his team. The match was full of ups and downs. However, in the end, something shocking occurred: KKR lost their hold on the victory.

King Khan, dressed in a white KKR jersey and denim pants, sat down on the bleachers. His hair tied back in a ponytail, he tried valiantly to hold back tears, but they flowed freely. The Chak De! India actor, known for his passion and intensity, couldn’t hide his heartbreak.

@iamsrk success does not last,failure does not kill ,what matters is the courage to continue ,i dont like to see you like that sir #ShahRukhKhan @KKRUniverse @KKRiders pic.twitter.com/1Bimjs4Q4C — #SRK FOR EVER ❤🇩🇿 (@crayzeofshah24y) April 16, 2024

Can't see him like this. but the way he met players, hugged them appreciated them , Only Shah Rukh Khan can do this! The way he spreads happiness everywhere no matter how much sad or upset he is from inside, he always try to bring smile on people's face ❤️ that's my man @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/KktpXJv1me — MAHA SRK FAN (@MahaanSRK) April 16, 2024

Yet, Shah Rukh Khan showed true sportsmanship. Despite the defeat, he came above bitterness. He walked onto the field, congratulating the victorious RR players. His genuine love for the game and respect for his opponents through. King Khan’s words of encouragement in the changing room, motivate his own team members.

The best speech you will see on the internet today 💜

A true leader! 👑#ShahRukhKhan #KKRvRRpic.twitter.com/A5yBx6hXLk — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) April 17, 2024

The KKR team performed incredibly well, scoring an impressive 223 runs. One of their opening batsmen, Sunil Narine, even achieved a century. As a result, the crowd thought they would win. However, things didn’t go as expected. English player Jos Buttler came onto the field for RR and completely changed the course of play. He showed great determination which helped his team secure an exciting win on the final ball!