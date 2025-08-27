Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone booked in FIR: details inside

Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are one of the most loved pairs in Bollywood. They worked together in hit movies like Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year, Pathaan, and Jawan. Both are very popular across the world and are among the biggest stars in India. Their brand endorsements reach millions of people, and they are always on top when it comes to ads. But now, one of these ads has brought them legal problems.

The Complaint

A lawyer named Kirti Singh from Bharatpur, Rajasthan, bought a Hyundai Alcazar car in 2022 for Rs 23.97 lakh. He said he trusted Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s ads for the brand and decided to buy the car. Soon after, the car started showing problems like vibrations, poor speed pick-up, and warning signals. Singh also said the car made strange noises and was unsafe.

Singh complained many times to the dealership and Hyundai, but the problem was not fixed. Later he was told that the car had a defect that could not be corrected. Singh then filed a case not only against Hyundai and the dealership, but also against Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. He said their promotions influenced his decision to buy the car, so they must also take responsibility.

The court asked Bharatpur police to file an FIR. The case names the two actors and six Hyundai officials under cheating, breach of trust, and conspiracy. Police are checking the records and have started the investigation.

On the work front, SRK will soon be seen in The King, which will also feature his daughter Suhana Khan.

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Singham Again and will next appear in AA22xA6, a big sci-fi action film with Allu Arjun, directed by Atlee.