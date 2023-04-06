Shah Rukh Khan enjoys paan in new viral video from NMACC gala

Mumbai: Several photos and videos of the celebs from the grand NMACC Gala night are surfacing on social media. In a new video, actor Shah Rukh Khan was seen enjoying paan at the event.

Taking to Instagram, German blogger Caroline Daur shared a string of pictures and videos from the Gala night which she captioned, “deeply impressed by the extraordinary exhibition India in Fashion showcasing the fine craftsmanship and elaborately embroidered works celebrating the creatives and the heritage of India.”

The first few pictures and videos show Caroline Daur at the event.

In the second last video actors SRK, Ranveer Singh, and Varun Dhawan could be seen dancing to the song ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ at the gala night.

In the last video, the German blogger could be seen enjoying paan next to King Khan.

The ‘Don’ actor could be seen wearing a black kurta.

Soon after she shared the post, SRK fans swamped the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

“Shah Rukh Khan, the king of Bollywood, just casually behind you eating from the buffet is the vibe I am living for,” a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “wow she’s just casually eating mithai next to shah rukh khan.”

“Oh my god last slide !!! You doesn’t even know who is next to you !! He’s the dream of the millions of girls and you’re eating next to him indifferent how it’s possible,” a fan commented.

SRK’s wife Gauri Khan and children Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan also attended the gala.

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK will be next seen in director Atlee’s action thriller film ‘Jawan’ and in director Rajkumar Hirani’s next ‘Dunki’.