Shah Rukh Khan & family’s gift for Ed Sheeran, here’s its price

Mumbai: The iconic Mannat, the luxurious residence of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, Gauri Khan, witnessed a star-studded evening recently. The occasion? None other than a private performance by the immensely talented English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, known for his soulful melodies and chart-topping hits.

The cozy gathering at Mannat was graced by the presence of close friends and family. Several pictures and videos are going viral on the internet today.

Aryan Khan’s Gift To Ed Shereen

Adding to the magic of the evening was a heartwarming gesture from Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh and Gauri’s son. Aryan, who has been making waves with his fashion brand D’YAVOL X, presented Ed Sheeran with a special gift: a stylish jacket from his collection. The jacket, crafted with meticulous attention to detail, perfectly complemented Ed’s signature style.

Gauri Khan’s Gratitude

Gauri Khan, an accomplished interior designer and the gracious hostess of the evening, took to Instagram to express her gratitude.

She shared a post, captioning it, “What a pleasure listening to you sing, @teddysphotos! Thank you for spending the evening with us. (By the way, loving the @dyavol.x jacket on you).”

D’YAVOL X Jacket Price

D’YAVOL X: The name resonates with luxury, exclusivity, and a price tag that could make your wallet wince. This ‘Limited release streetwear brand’ has been creating waves, not just for its good looks, but for the jaw-dropping prices.

Sheeran was spotted wearing a striking ‘X-2. Signature X Denim Jacket.’ This un-released luxury outfit is expected to be over Rs. 2 lakh! It is going to be live from March 17.

A Memorable Performance

During the intimate gathering, Ed Sheeran treated everyone to his soul-stirring rendition of ‘Thinking Out Loud.’ As he sat on the couch, playing his guitar, the room fell silent, captivated by his smooth voice.