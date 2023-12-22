Shah Rukh Khan is richer than Salman Khan, know their net worth

Mumbai: In the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 8, Ajay Devgn revealed who is richest among Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. True to his style, Karan didn’t shy away from posing incisive questions about other industry stalwarts. In a particularly spicy moment, he turned the conversation towards two of the biggest names in Bollywood, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. The burning question on the Koffee table was, who is the more bankable star?

Ajay Devgn replied that, in terms of bank balance, he believes Shah Rukh takes the lead. Karan Johar chimed in, highlighting the box office triumphs of Shah Rukh’s recent releases, “Jawan” and “Pathaan.” With “Dunki” marking Shah Rukh’s third release this year, the numbers are expected to soar even higher. So, let’s have a look at their impressive net worth.

Salman and SRK are Bollywood’s two colossal stars who stand as titans of the industry. Their journey from humble beginnings to amassing jaw-dropping net worth figures is a testament to their enduring charisma and unmatched popularity.

Salman Khan Net Worth 2023

Salman Khan, often hailed as “Bhaijaan” by his legion of fans, has not only conquered the silver screen but also ventured into business and television. As of the latest reports, Salman’s net worth surpasses a staggering Rs 2000 crore. His diverse portfolio, including blockbuster films, brand endorsements, and his clothing line Being Human, has propelled him into the upper echelons of wealth in the entertainment industry.

Shah Rukh Khan Net Worth 2023

On the other side of the star-studded spectrum is Shah Rukh Khan, the “Badshah of Bollywood.” With an illustrious career spanning decades, King Khan has etched his name in the annals of cinematic history. Boasting a net worth exceeding Rs 6,300 crore, he is not just an actor but a global brand. From his production ventures to ownership in the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League, the actor has strategically expanded his empire beyond the silver screen.

From the days of modest paychecks to commanding fees that redefine industry standards, Salman and Shah Rukh have become synonymous with Bollywood’s popular personalities.