Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra to reunite at IPL, fans go gaga

Hyderabad: Bollywood is always full of gossip, and one of the most famous past rumours was about Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra. SRK, known as a family man, was linked to Priyanka years ago. Now, after a long time, both will be seen at the IPL 2025 opening ceremony. Fans are excited to see them together again!

Cricket Meets Entertainment

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is not just about cricket—it’s a mix of sports and glamour. The opening ceremony will happen on March 22, 2025, at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Many Bollywood stars, singers, and international artists will make the event grand.

SRK and Priyanka at IPL

Everyone is talking about Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra’s presence at the event. SRK, the owner of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), will be there to support his team. Priyanka’s role is not yet confirmed, but her presence is enough to create excitement.

Salman Khan’s Big Promotion

Salman Khan will also be there to promote his movie ‘Sikandar’, releasing on March 30, 2025. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, it stars Rashmika Mandanna and Kajal Aggarwal. The IPL stage is perfect for reaching millions of viewers.

Stars and Performances

Other Bollywood stars like Vicky Kaushal, Sanjay Dutt, Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, and Sara Ali Khan will attend.

Performances include:

Arijit Singh & Shreya Ghoshal

Varun Dhawan & Shraddha Kapoor

Disha Patani & Karan Aujla

OneRepublic – Possible international performance.

Where to Watch?

The event starts at 6:00 PM IST and will be live on Jio Hotstar and Star Sports Network. Don’t miss this exciting mix of cricket and Bollywood!