Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra to reunite at IPL, fans go gaga

The event starts at 6:00 PM IST and will be live on Jio Hotstar and Star Sports Network, don’t miss this exciting mix of cricket and Bollywood

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 19th March 2025 1:01 pm IST
Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra to reunite at IPL, fans go gaga
Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra (X)

Hyderabad: Bollywood is always full of gossip, and one of the most famous past rumours was about Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra. SRK, known as a family man, was linked to Priyanka years ago. Now, after a long time, both will be seen at the IPL 2025 opening ceremony. Fans are excited to see them together again!

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Cricket Meets Entertainment

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is not just about cricket—it’s a mix of sports and glamour. The opening ceremony will happen on March 22, 2025, at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Many Bollywood stars, singers, and international artists will make the event grand.

SRK and Priyanka at IPL

Everyone is talking about Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra’s presence at the event. SRK, the owner of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), will be there to support his team. Priyanka’s role is not yet confirmed, but her presence is enough to create excitement.

MS Creative School

Salman Khan’s Big Promotion

Salman Khan will also be there to promote his movie ‘Sikandar’, releasing on March 30, 2025. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, it stars Rashmika Mandanna and Kajal Aggarwal. The IPL stage is perfect for reaching millions of viewers.

Stars and Performances

Other Bollywood stars like Vicky Kaushal, Sanjay Dutt, Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, and Sara Ali Khan will attend.

Performances include:

  •  Arijit Singh & Shreya Ghoshal 
  •  Varun Dhawan & Shraddha Kapoor
  •  Disha Patani & Karan Aujla
  •  OneRepublic – Possible international performance.

Where to Watch?

The event starts at 6:00 PM IST and will be live on Jio Hotstar and Star Sports Network. Don’t miss this exciting mix of cricket and Bollywood!

Tags
Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 19th March 2025 1:01 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button