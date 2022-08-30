Shah Rukh Khan quits Don 3: Reports

Mumbai: Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan has several blockbuster films in his portfolio, and the riveting Don series is one of them. Then high-octane action and twists and turns in both films had the audience enthralled.

It’s been 10 years since Don 2 dropped and fans have been eagerly awaiting its sequel ever since. We had earlier reported that Farhan Akhtar has started working on it’s script. Well, today, we have another update on Don 3.

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan has been offered the script of Don 3, however, he has turned it down for the time being.

Yes, you read that right! According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Shah Rukh Khan wants to be careful as Don 3 is one of the most highly anticipated films of all time.

A source disclosed, “It’s not like Shah Rukh Khan didn’t like the script. It’s just that Shah Rukh was not fully convinced. He knows Don is an iconic role and would like to step back into the character once he’s completely confident of the script. The box office scenario is not very healthy and he wants to be doubly sure before signing on the dotted line.”

The source added, “As of now, Farhan Akhtar has gone back to the drawing board and we can hope that the next time he meets Shah Rukh Khan, the superstar will happily sign Don 3. The fans would be on cloud nine. When the speculations around the film generated so much craze, imagine what would happen on the day the makers announce Don 3.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan currently has his hands full with three upcoming films i.e ‘Jawan’, ‘Pathan’, and ‘Dunki’. He also has cameo appearances in Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra and Salman Khan‘s Tiger 3.