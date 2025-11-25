Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth to share screen for first time?

Mumbai: The entertainment world is buzzing with a new question: Is Shah Rukh Khan joining Jailer 2? Fans of both Bollywood and South Indian cinema are excited, and many have been hoping to see SRK share the screen with superstar Rajinikanth.

The rumours started after reports claimed that the makers of Jailer 2 were interested in adding a big Bollywood star in a cameo role. Since the first Jailer had memorable guest appearances, people quickly guessed that Shah Rukh Khan might be the next surprise addition. Social media picked up the gossip, and soon the news spread everywhere.

However, recent updates suggest a different story. Sources close to the film team have said that Shah Rukh Khan is not part of Jailer 2. They explained that there have been no talks, no meetings, and no confirmed plans involving the actor. This means the reports about a cameo by SRK were only rumours.

Even though Shah Rukh Khan is not joining the cast, the makers of Jailer 2 are still planning something big. They are reportedly looking at other popular Bollywood actors for special appearances. This has kept fans curious, as the team behind the film is known for surprising the audience with unexpected cameos and stylish moments.

Many fans were excited about the idea of seeing Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh Khan together on screen. While that may not happen in Jailer 2, the sequel is still expected to bring high-energy action, dramatic moments, and strong performances.

As of now, there is no official confirmation about cameos. Fans will have to wait for the makers to make an announcement. Until then, the rumours will continue because in the film industry, anything can happen.