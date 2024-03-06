Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan’s fees for Ambani’s event

Jamnagar: The pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were absolutely incredible. The event, which occurred in Jamnagar, Gujarat, caught the attention of people worldwide. One thing that stood out during this lavish celebration was an amazing show put on by three major stars from Bollywood: Shah Rukh Khan; Salman Khan; Aamir Khan

The Khan Trio Takes the Stage

The stage was lit up with bright lights as everyone waited in anticipation of the arrival of these legendary actors. Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir made an appearance at the event and danced to the popular Telugu track ‘Naatu Naatu’ from the film RRR together. Their incredible bond and enthusiasm set ablaze not only on the stage but also left everyone present spellbound!

How Much Did Khans Charge?

Given their superstar status, many speculated that the Ambanis must have paid a lot of money to bring the three Khans together. After all, these actors have been extremely successful in Indian cinema for a very long time, and it was not often that all three were seen at the same event.

However, there is an unexpected surprise: not one of the three Khans asked for any money for their performance! It’s true. Their appearance was an impromptu decision, driven by the sheer joy of celebrating love and festivities. In a world where celebrities often command hefty fees for their appearances, this gesture stood out as a testament to their grace and goodwill.

Rihanna’s Fee for Performance

Social media buzzed with comparisons. Rihanna, the global music sensation, had reportedly been paid a whopping Rs. 74 crore rupees for her performance at the pre-wedding function.