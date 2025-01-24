Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan and style are truly inseparable. Be it his outfits, accessories, or cars, King Khan knows how to make a statement every time he steps out. On Thursday, the Bollywood superstar was spotted cruising through Mumbai in his brand-new luxury car, and as expected, the video went viral in no time.

Known for traveling in his signature BMW or the ultra-swanky Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge, SRK was seen for the first time in his latest ride — a Lexus LM 350h 4S Ultra Luxury. This high-end MPV is one of the most expensive in India, with a whopping price tag of Rs 3 crore.

Other celebrities like Nagarjuna Akkineni, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ranbir Kapoor have also added this stylish car to their collections.

Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan purchased this stunning Lexus for his youngest son, AbRam, back in October last year.

On the work front, SRK took a break in 2024, but now he’s gearing up for his next movie, King, where he will be sharing the screen with his daughter Suhana Khan. While fans are excited, more official details about the film are awaited.