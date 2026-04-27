Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan, fondly known as the King Khan of Bollywood, continues to command an unmatched global fan following. Even decades-old moments from his life resurface and trend like fresh news, proving that his stardom only grows stronger with time. From rare photos to throwback interviews, fans are always eager to revisit the many shades of the superstar.

We got our hands on one such old video on social media. The clip shows SRK smoking while giving an interview on a popular TV show.

The video is from a candid episode of Rendezvous with Simi Garewal in 1997, where Shah Rukh Khan appeared alongside his wife Gauri Khan. During the conversation, a young and relaxed SRK was seen smoking continuously while chatting openly, a stark contrast to the highly curated celebrity appearances seen today.

In the viral clip, Shah Rukh Khan casually takes out a lighter and a cigarette from his pocket, lights it up, and continues speaking without hesitation. His unfiltered personality visibly surprised host Simi Garewal and Gauri Khan. At one point, Gauri is even heard saying, “I have no control over him.”

Watch the video below.

If a similar incident were to happen today, it would likely spark massive debate online. In an era dominated by social media scrutiny, stricter broadcasting norms, and growing awareness around public health, a star smoking on a TV show could invite backlash, criticism, and even regulatory action. What once appeared casual and unfiltered might now be viewed as controversial, highlighting how times and audience expectations have changed.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in the action-thriller King, slated for a Christmas release on December 24, 2026. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also marks the big-screen debut of his daughter Suhana Khan and features Deepika Padukone and Abhishek Bachchan in key roles.