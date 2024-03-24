Shah Rukh Khan smoking during IPL match, picture goes viral

Mumbai: On March 23rd, IPL match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan found himself in the spotlight for an unexpected reason. The King Khan was spotted smoking in the stands, and social media erupted with reactions.

Pictures and videos circulated on social media, suggesting that SRK was smoking inside the VIP box during the IPL 2024 match.

Despite the off-field distractions, KKR managed to maintain their composure and clinched a hard-fought victory against SRH. An explosive half-century by Andre Russell propelled KKR to a thrilling win, but it was a close contest as SRH fought back with Heinrich Klaasen’s valiant effort.

SRK was once fined for smoking at an IPL Match

Earlier, during the 2012 edition of IPL, SRK was yet again spotted while he was smoking during a match between KKR and Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Soon after his photo of him doing the same act surfaced in the media, a complaint was filed against the actor by Anand Singh, who ran a cricket academy in Jaipur. Anand sought action against the actor under the Rajasthan Prohibition of Smoking Act, 2000, which prohibits smoking in public places. To this, the actor then pleaded guilty to the charge of smoking in public during an IPL game and was asked to pay a fine of Rs. 100.

On the work front, SRK is doing ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’ with superstar Salman Khan, and Sunjoy Ghosh’s film ‘King’ with his daughter Suhana Khan.