Shah Rukh Khan sports new pricey, luxurious watch worth Rs…

Mumbai: Bollywood‘s Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan, continues to turn heads not just for his acting prowess but also for his impeccable fashion sense and opulent lifestyle. The actor’s fashion choices, including outfits, shoes, and watches, often become hot topics of discussion among netizens.

Known for his love of luxurious accessories, Shah Rukh Khan recently made waves at Mumbai airport as he jetted off to Dubai. The charismatic star’s style once again caught everyone’s attention, with his choice of timepiece becoming a focal point.

The Indian Horology, a popular Instagram page, revealed that Shah Rukh Khan was sporting the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar watch. The jaw-dropping price tag attached to this exquisite timepiece is a whopping Rs 1.2 crore!

SRK’s love for high-end watches is no secret, and this latest addition to his collection only reaffirms his status as the “Badshah” of Bollywood.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan recently confirmed that he is planning to begin the shooting for his next film in March or April 2024. He has a movie with daughter Suhana Khan and YRF’s highly anticipated upcoming project Tiger Vs Pathaan.