Shah Rukh Khan spotted in red Ferrari: Video and car price

Mumbai: The Ambanis left no stone unturned to celebrate the upcoming wedding of their son Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant. The grand pre-wedding celebrations took place from March 1-3 and continued on March 6 too, witnessing star-studded attendance from Bollywood including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Ranveer Singh.

During the three-day Anant Ambani – Radhika Merchant pre-wedding celebrations, SRK danced on stage, shared moments with other Bollywood stars like Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, and even delivered a Gujarati dialogue from Mohabbatein. The sangeet was a star-studded affair, and SRK’s presence added glamour and excitement to the festivities.

SRK and the Ferrari Purosangue

Shah Rukh Khan returning from Jamnagar in a Ferrari 🔥😎#ShahRukhKhan #AnantRadhikaPreWeddingpic.twitter.com/OZCwhE3Emt — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) March 6, 2024

After the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat, Shah Rukh Khan was seen sitting next to the driver in a Ferrari Purosangue SUV. This video became very popular and made people curious about it. The video of this moment went viral, igniting curiosity among fans.

Ambani Connection

The Ferrari Purosangue was reportedly used as a shuttle for SRK during the event. But here’s the intriguing part: Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest man, owns this exotic car. The Ambani family, known for their extravagant lifestyle, already has a fleet of Ferraris. According to a report in Cartoq, the lavish car is worth Rs 10.5 crore.

SRK’s Car Collection

BMW Cars: SRK has a soft spot for BMWs. He owns several models from the German automaker, including the sleek BMW 7 Series and the sporty BMW i8.

SRK’s Rolls Royce Phantom

Rolls-Royce Phantom: Recently, King Khan added the epitome of luxury to his garage—the Rolls-Royce Phantom. This opulent sedan is a symbol of elegance and refinement.