Shah Rukh Khan spotted wearing Audemars Piguet watch worth Rs…

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan never fails to impress in terms of style and sophistication. The ‘Badshah of Bollywood’ was recently spotted at the NMACC India event wearing a stunning timepiece that drew everyone’s attention.

The watch in question is the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Chronograph, a true engineering and design masterpiece. This watch is the epitome of luxury and elegance, which comes with a staggering price of Rs. 31.1L!

The Royal Oak Chronograph is a statement piece made of the finest materials that display confidence and class.

Who better to sport such a timepiece than the King of Bollywood himself? Only Shah Rukh Khan’s talent can match his style and charisma, and this watch is the ideal complement to his larger-than-life persona.

So, if you want a watch as impressive as Shah Rukh Khan’s, look no further than the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Chronograph. Its timeless design and impeccable craftsmanship are sure to turn heads wherever you go.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Dunki and Jawaan. He also has an extended cameo in Salman Khan‘s Tiger 3.