Shah Rukh Khan to attend Sharjah International Book Fair

Dubai: Bollywood Super Star Shah Rukh Khan is set to attend the Sharjah International Book Fair on November 11. Sharjah Book Authority confirmed this in a statement.

“The legend of Indian and International cinema is coming to Sharjah,” read the Instagram post of the authority. On November 2, Burj Khalifa the largest building in the world lit up to honour the “Pathaan” star on his birthday. The Badshah of Bollywood was the first Indian celebrity to receive the Golden Visa from the UAE.

The actor has also received the Happiness Card from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs. Khan is currently the brand ambassador of Dubai Tourism. The 57-year-old was recently appointed as an ambassador with Burjeel Holdings, a leading private healthcare services provider in the Mena region and one of the largest in the UAE.

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the many celebrities attending the Sharjah International Book Fair, along with Egyptian actor Ahmad Al Sakka, Indian author and motivational speaker Deepak Chopra and Italian author Elisabetta Dami.