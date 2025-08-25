Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan, known as the King of Bollywood and one of the world’s biggest actors, lives in Mannat, a beautiful sea-facing bungalow at Bandra Bandstand. This home is a landmark in Mumbai and one of the most loved and visited celebrity houses in India. Fans gather every day outside Mannat to wave at their favourite star.

Do You Know His First Home in Mumbai?

Before Mannat, Shah Rukh’s first property in Mumbai was a flat in Shree Amrit Society on Carter Road, Bandra. He bought it soon after his marriage, making it his first home in the city. This building is now set for redevelopment by Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Limited, with the project planned for launch in the first half of FY 2027.

Redevelopment Plans

The society will be rebuilt as a luxury project with a total saleable area of 1.35 lakh sq ft. Residents will get 155% extra space after redevelopment. About 45% of the space will go to existing members, while 55% will be sold. The new flats will be 4 BHK and 5 BHK units, priced around Rs. 1.5 lakh per sq ft. Shah Rukh Khan will get a 4 BHK sea-facing flat of about 2,800 sq ft, worth nearly Rs. 42 crore.

While Mannat is under repair, Shah Rukh and his family have shifted to two duplex flats in Puja Casa, Pali Hill. His wife, Gauri Khan, has also rented a nearby 2 BHK flat for staff.

On the work front, SRK will soon be seen in The King, which will also feature his daughter Suhana Khan.