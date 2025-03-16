Shah Rukh Khan to team up with Sukumar for a mega film?

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan made a grand comeback in Bollywood with Pathaan and Jawan, both becoming massive blockbusters. He proved once again why he is called the ‘King’ of Bollywood. With his upcoming movie King and rumors about Pathaan 2, there is a lot of buzz about his future projects. But the latest rumor is the most exciting yet!

SRK – Sukumar Film?

With Pushpa 2, director Sukumar has created history at the box office. The film has made around Rs. 1800 crore, making him one of the most successful directors in Indian cinema today. Now, the big rumor is that Sukumar and Shah Rukh Khan are in talks for a new project. If this happens, it will be one of the most awaited films in Indian cinema!

There are reports that the film might be a thriller, like SRK’s 1994 movie Anjaam, where he played a dark and intense role. Fans are hoping he will return as an anti-hero.

Right now, nothing is confirmed. But if this movie happens, it will be a huge hit. Fans are waiting for an official announcement. Let’s hope we hear some good news soon!

Will This Movie Really Happen?

Fans are excited, but experts say this film may not happen soon. Both Shah Rukh and Sukumar are busy with their own projects: