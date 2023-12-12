Shah Rukh Khan visits Vaishno Devi temple, video goes viral

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made a spiritual visit to Vaishno Devi’s temple just days before the release of his upcoming movie, Dunki. In the early hours of Tuesday, December 12, SRK was spotted at the holy shrine and a video of him is circulating on social media.

To maintain a low profile, the actor concealed his identity with a pair of black glasses and a matching hooded jacket.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan visited Mata Vaishno Devi shrine earlier today ahead of the release of his new film #Dunki #SRK𓃵 #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 pic.twitter.com/rYcLYRfMjG — Pooja Mehta (@pooja_news) December 12, 2023

This marks the third time this year that the actor has visited Vaishno Devi. His previous visits were ahead of the releases of Pathaan and Jawan earlier in the year.

The actor’s choice to seek blessings before his movie releases reflects his spiritual inclination and connection to the sacred temple.

‘Dunki’ is slated to release on December 21, 2023. It features an ensemble cast that includes Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan.