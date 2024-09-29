Shah Rukh Khan wins IIFA 2024 ‘Best Actor’ award for his performance in ‘Jawan’

Abu Dhabi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan bagged the trophy of Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in ‘Jawan’ at IIFA 2024 on Saturday in Abu Dhabi.

He received the award for his action-packed performance in ‘Jawan’, which also starred Deepika Padukone and Vijay Sethupathi.

While receiving his award, SRK touched the feet of filmmaker Mani Ratnam and gave a warm hug to AR Rahman.

This gesture of King Khan won the hearts of his fans once again.

SRK returned to the silver screen with Siddharth Anand’s ‘Pathaan’ in January 2023. In the film, SRK donned an action avatar and left everyone in awe. The film broke several records at the box office and managed to grab a name in the list of one of the highest-grossing films in the Indian film industry. The film marked SRK’s first hit after his sabbatical of four years post delivering a series of duds like ‘Zero’ and ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’.

After ‘Pathaan’, King Khan returned to theatres in September with ‘Jawan’. The film once again saw SRK in an action avatar. The film collected over Rs 1000 cr. at the worldwide box office. ‘Jawan’ has redefined box office success, captivating audiences with its gripping storyline and stellar performances, and rewriting record books along the way.

Released on September 7, ‘Jawan’ marked the first collaboration of SRK with director Atlee.

The film also stars Nayanthara, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya.

Talking about IIFA, as host SRK made sure to make his co-hosts Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar shake their legs to his hit song ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’.

The trio surely added “triple the charm, triple the fun” on the stage at the IIFA Awards 2024 in Abu Dhabi.

Shah Rukh and Vicky Kaushal also shared a fun moment as they danced to ‘Oo Antava’ song.

The three-day celebration kick-started on September 27 with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to the southern film industries–Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

IIFA 2024 will be concluded on September 29 with the exclusive, invitation-only IIFA Rocks. Artists such as Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will perform live for the audience.