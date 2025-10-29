Hyderabad: International pop star Enrique Iglesias has landed in Mumbai for his much-awaited concert after 13 years. He was spotted at Kalina airport wearing a casual grey T-shirt that read, “Party Naked,” along with dark grey pants, shoes, and a matching cap. He greeted fans and photographers with smiles, handshakes, and a friendly “namaste.”

Concert Details

Enrique will perform live at the MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, on October 29 and 30. Originally planned for one night, the event added an extra show after tickets sold out quickly. The concerts will run from 6:30 pm to 10 pm, with gates closing at 8 pm. Bollywood stars such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and Ranveer Singh are expected to attend.

Meeting with Shah Rukh Khan

According to reports, Enrique is likely to meet Shah Rukh Khan and his family during his stay. There are strong rumours that the two icons may collaborate on a song for Shah Rukh’s upcoming film King, directed by Siddharth Anand. If true, this would be a first-of-its-kind crossover between Bollywood and Latin pop.

Fans and Speculation

Fans on social media are calling this a “dream collaboration.” While neither Enrique nor Shah Rukh has confirmed the news, insiders suggest a high-energy track could be in the works.

Enrique’s Love for India

Enrique has often expressed his admiration for Indian fans, saying, “The energy, the crowds, the people—everything is amazing.” During his visit, he plans to explore Mumbai’s culture, visit the Siddhivinayak Temple, shop at Colaba Causeway, and may even travel to the Taj Mahal before leaving.