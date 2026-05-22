Shah Rukh Khan’s 1986 college ID goes viral, fans spot this

Hyderabad: A photo claimed to be the old college identity card of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has gone viral across social media, leaving fans excited and curious.

The card carries details that appear convincing at first glance. It mentions Shah Rukh’s name, his father’s name, course details, session year, and even a roll number that many fans are now calling the origin of his famous lucky number, 555.

However, a closer look at the viral card tells a different story.

What does the viral Shah Rukh Khan ID card show?

The image circulating online claims to show Shah Rukh Khan’s student identity card from Hansraj College.

The details mentioned include:

Name: Shah Rukh Khan

Father’s Name: Taj Mohammad Khan

Course: BA (Hons) Economics

Roll Number: 555

Session: 1985–88

Date of Issue: July 15, 1986

Many users quickly connected with one particular detail, the roll number 555. Fans suggested that this may have later become Shah Rukh Khan’s well-known lucky number.

Unknown Fact:

Didn't know that it was actually his college Roll No. which later went on to become his lucky number …..

❤🤔❤🙏❤ pic.twitter.com/PHWCilYGH4 — Sweta Mondal (@SwetaMondal555) May 20, 2026

A social media post discussing this detail gained attention and increased curiosity around the card.

While some details on the card match Shah Rukh Khan’s educational background, one key element raised doubts, the principal’s name and signature.

The card appears to carry a signature associated with K.L. Kapoor or J.K. Kapoor.

However, historical records from Hansraj College reportedly show that the principal during 1985 to 1991 was Dr. N.K. Uberoi. J.K. Kapoor served as principal later, from 1992 onwards.

This creates a major timeline mismatch.

If the card was truly issued in 1986, the principal details should have reflected the administration active during that period.

Is the Shah Rukh Khan college card fake?

There is no official confirmation that the viral ID card is authentic.

Because of the mismatch in the principal’s details and signature timeline, the image appears doubtful. It may have been digitally edited or created using AI-based tools inspired by Shah Rukh Khan’s real college records.

Shah Rukh Khan’s connection with Hansraj College

Shah Rukh Khan did study BA Honours in Economics at Hansraj College between 1985 and 1988.

His student life continues to fascinate fans, and old records, photos, and memories from those years often resurface online. In 2016, Shah Rukh also returned to the college to receive his degree, bringing back memories of his student days.