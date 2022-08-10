Shah Rukh Khan’s annual income will shock you!

Mumbai: The ‘unassailable’ King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan not only rules the hearts of millions but also has his name etched in their minds. In his three decades of career, SRK has given us some of the best films on celluloid and fans just fall in love with the way the actor nails every part he plays with conviction, determination and love.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Net Worth, Annual Income

Today, SRK is one of the top actors not just in India but across the globe. He is among the highest paid and richest stars of cinema world. SRK’s whopping net worth, according to various reports stands at around 690 million USD, which is approximately above Rs 5000 crore. But have yoy ever wondered how much the ‘Badshah’ earns annually?

Shah Rukh Khan (Instagram)

Well, as per a report in GQ India, SRK’s average annual income stands at around 38 million USD, approximately Rs 280 crore. Enormous! Isn’t it?

Shah Rukh Khan’s Source Of Income

Apart from movies, SRK’s sources of income include brand deals, investments and social media earnings. He owns a production house ‘Red Chillies Entertainment’ and co-owns the Indian Premier League cricket team, Kolkata Knight Riders, with actor Juhi Chawla. SRK endorses several top brands including Hyundai, LG, Dubai Tourism, Ambani’s Reliance Jio and Tata Group’s BigBasket.

About His Upcoming Projects

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan has Pathaan, Dunki and Jawaan in his pipeline. Apart from this, he also has cameos in Laal Singh Chaddha and Tiger 3.